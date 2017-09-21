Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Maria-Ravaged Puerto Rico Grapples With Island-Wide Power Loss

September 21, 2017
Puerto Rico bore the brunt of Hurricane Maria's onslaught and Thursday the territorial capital is without power, as is the case island-wide.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson get a firsthand report from San Juan the day after Maria from Miami Herald reporter Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei).

This segment airs on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

