Why Twins Are A Treasure Trove For Science

September 21, 2017
Samuel Muscatto, left, and identical twin brother Joseph, both 18 from Buffalo, pose for a portrait during the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, on Aug. 5, 2017. (Dustin Franz/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The annual Twin Days Festival in Ohio is one big laboratory for researchers. There they do research experiments on what role genetics and environment play in who we are.

Jeffery DelViscio (@Jeffdelviscio) of our partners at STAT is an identical twin. He and his brother went to this year's festival, and he tells Here & Now's Robin Young about what scientists are looking at.

This segment airs on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

