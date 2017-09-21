Here & Now
Why Twins Are A Treasure Trove For Science
The annual Twin Days Festival in Ohio is one big laboratory for researchers. There they do research experiments on what role genetics and environment play in who we are.
Jeffery DelViscio (@Jeffdelviscio) of our partners at STAT is an identical twin. He and his brother went to this year's festival, and he tells Here & Now's Robin Young about what scientists are looking at.
This segment airs on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
