TV Series Takes On Drama Of 2015 New York Prison Break

September 22, 2017
  • Zach Hirsch, North Country Public Radio
Actors playing corrections officers get instructions from a member of Ben Stiller's production crew on Wednesday. (Zach Hirsch/North Country Public Radio)
Actors playing corrections officers get instructions from a member of Ben Stiller's production crew on Wednesday. (Zach Hirsch/North Country Public Radio)

Dannemora, New York, is reliving a dramatic prison break that happened there two years ago when two inmates escaped from the Clinton Correctional Facility. The search effort had much of the region on lockdown for weeks.

Many of residents want to put all that behind them. But filmmaker and actor Ben Stiller is recreating the events for "Escape at Dannemora," his new TV series. North Country Public Radio's Zach Hirsch (@zdhirsch) reports on the fallout.

This segment aired on September 22, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

