North Korean Leader Warns 'Deranged' Trump Will 'Pay Dearly' For Threats
Overnight the war of words escalated between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump, following Trump's tightening of sanctions against North Korea on Friday.
Later Friday night, Trump will attend a rally to support Sen. Luther Strange in Alabama's hotly contested Republican runoff election next week. NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to survey the week in politics.
This segment aired on September 22, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
