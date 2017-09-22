Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Oklahoma Priest On Path To Possible Sainthood

September 22, 2017
  • Jacob McCleland, KGOU
Father Stanley Rother baptizes a child in Guatemala. (Archdiocese of Oklahoma City)

On Saturday the Catholic church will beatify a priest from Okarche, Oklahoma. Three assailants murdered the Rev. Stanley Rother in Guatemala in 1981 during that country's civil war. Pope Francis declared last year that Rother is a martyr, setting the stage for him to possibly become a saint.

Jacob McCleland (@jacobmccleland) from member station KGOU reports.

This segment airs on September 22, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

