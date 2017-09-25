Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Reliving The Little Rock 9, 60 Years Later

September 25, 2017
  • Zia Tollette, Youth Radio
Eight of the nine black students attending Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., are shown as they walked from school to their waiting Army station wagon, Oct. 2, 1957. (Ferd Kaufman/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Eight of the nine black students attending Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., are shown as they walked from school to their waiting Army station wagon, Oct. 2, 1957. (Ferd Kaufman/AP)

Sixty years ago today, nine black teenagers in Little Rock, Arkansas, enrolled in the all-white Central High School following the Supreme Court's decision to strike down racial segregation laws. They went down in history as the Little Rock Nine.

Youth Radio's Zia Tollette is a junior at Central High, and says, going to school there, the sacrifices of the Little Rock Nine still feel very close to home.

This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

