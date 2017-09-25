Here & Now
Support the news
Reliving The Little Rock 9, 60 Years Later
Sixty years ago today, nine black teenagers in Little Rock, Arkansas, enrolled in the all-white Central High School following the Supreme Court's decision to strike down racial segregation laws. They went down in history as the Little Rock Nine.
Youth Radio's Zia Tollette is a junior at Central High, and says, going to school there, the sacrifices of the Little Rock Nine still feel very close to home.
This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news