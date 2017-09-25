Here & Now
NFL Players Rebuff Trump By Taking Part In Anthem Protests On Sunday
Over the weekend, NFL players and athletes from other professional leagues responded to President Trump's demand that the NFL fire or suspend players who don't stand for the national anthem.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist, about the crossover between sports and politics.
This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
