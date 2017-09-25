Here & Now
Support the news
One Puerto Rico Resident Shares What Life Is Like After Hurricane Maria
Recovery efforts continue in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. The island is dealing with widespread power outages, communication struggles and no water. No electricity means no ATMs, so even people who have money in the bank are having trouble withdrawing it to buy necessities.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Winnie Escobar, a resident of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.
This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news