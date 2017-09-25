Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

One Puerto Rico Resident Shares What Life Is Like After Hurricane Maria

September 25, 2017
Streets in the Guaynabo suburb are flooded after Hurricane Maria made landfall, Sept. 21, 2017, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The majority of the island has lost power, in San Juan many have been left without running water or cellphone service. (Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Recovery efforts continue in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. The island is dealing with widespread power outages, communication struggles and no water. No electricity means no ATMs, so even people who have money in the bank are having trouble withdrawing it to buy necessities.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Winnie Escobar, a resident of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

