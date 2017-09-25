Here & Now
Support the news
As Russia Probe Continues, Attention Turns To Paul Manafort
The Russia investigation is winding in a myriad of directions, but the latest news suggests Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, may be at the center of the probe. News reports say Manafort was under surveillance by counterintelligence agencies, and that he had regular contacts with Russians close to the Kremlin.
Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with NPR's Phil Ewing (@philewing) for the latest on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
This segment airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news