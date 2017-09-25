As Russia Probe Continues, Attention Turns To Paul Manafort

The Russia investigation is winding in a myriad of directions, but the latest news suggests Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, may be at the center of the probe. News reports say Manafort was under surveillance by counterintelligence agencies, and that he had regular contacts with Russians close to the Kremlin.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with NPR's Phil Ewing (@philewing) for the latest on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.