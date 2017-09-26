Here & Now
Republican Vs. Republican For Alabama Senate Seat
The battle to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Jeff Sessions has become a battleground for different wings of the Republican party. Roy Moore and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange face each other in a primary runoff election Tuesday, but many in the party see it as a contest between the establishment and a more fiery populist branch.
Here & Now's Robin Young gets an update on the high-stakes Senate race from Gigi Douban (@gdouban) of WBHM in Birmingham.
This segment airs on September 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
