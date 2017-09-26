Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Republican Vs. Republican For Alabama Senate Seat

September 26, 2017
In this March 3, 2017 file photo, Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., who replaced Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Senate, does a TV interview on Capitol Hill in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite, file/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The battle to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Jeff Sessions has become a battleground for different wings of the Republican party. Roy Moore and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange face each other in a primary runoff election Tuesday, but many in the party see it as a contest between the establishment and a more fiery populist branch.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets an update on the high-stakes Senate race from Gigi Douban (@gdouban) of WBHM in Birmingham.

This segment airs on September 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

