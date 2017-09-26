Casper, a leading online mattress delivery retailer, spent years taking on three review websites that earned commission by driving customers to its competitors. After litigation ended in undisclosed settlements, Casper went on to finance a takeover of one of the sites, which has since updated it reviews of Casper mattresses, casting them in a more positive light.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jason Del Rey (@DelRey), senior editor of commerce for Recode, about the story.