Facebook, Pandora Court Drug Companies To Use Targeted Ads

September 27, 2017
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange walk over insignia for Pandora Media Inc., the online-radio company, on its first day of trading as a public company on June 15, 2011 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The pharmaceutical industry has long used targeted ads on television and in magazines to encourage certain populations to use their medicines. Now drug companies, with the help of Facebook and Pandora, are buying ads to target specific individuals.

STAT business reporter Rebecca Robbins (@rebeccadrobbins) tells Here & Now’s Robin Young how these precision drug ads work.

