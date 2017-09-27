Here & Now
Facebook, Pandora Court Drug Companies To Use Targeted Ads
The pharmaceutical industry has long used targeted ads on television and in magazines to encourage certain populations to use their medicines. Now drug companies, with the help of Facebook and Pandora, are buying ads to target specific individuals.
STAT business reporter Rebecca Robbins (@rebeccadrobbins) tells Here & Now’s Robin Young how these precision drug ads work.
This segment airs on September 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
