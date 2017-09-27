Digging Into The Latest GOP Tax Plan

President Trump is in Indianapolis on Wednesday promoting the latest Republican tax plan. Some details are now out, and they include a cut to the top individual tax rate, as well as a cut in the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent. President Trump said Tuesday the changes to the tax code "will create millions of new jobs for our people, and bring many, many businesses back to our shores."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about the details we know so far.