Here & Now
Support the news
A Sonic Oasis In A Colorado Desert
On a high desert hilltop in northwestern Colorado, there's a metal enclosure that over the years has become something of a sonic playground for musicians.
Brad Turner (@bradturner1) from Colorado Public Radio explains why the world is about to hear more music from inside the place known as "The Tank."
Performances From The Tank
This segment airs on September 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news