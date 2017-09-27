A Sonic Oasis In A Colorado Desert

Composer, sound artist and longtime supporter Bruce Odland stands outside The Tank on the outskirts of Rangely, Colo. (Brad Turner/CPR)

On a high desert hilltop in northwestern Colorado, there's a metal enclosure that over the years has become something of a sonic playground for musicians.

Brad Turner (@bradturner1) from Colorado Public Radio explains why the world is about to hear more music from inside the place known as "The Tank."