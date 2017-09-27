Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

A Tough Week For President Trump And Mitch McConnell

September 27, 2017
Republican candidate for the Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore, speaks to supporters at an election-night rally on Sept. 26, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
It's been a tough week for two party leaders in Washington. President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were unable to muster enough support for their health care bill, and the candidate they'd supported in the Alabama primary for the Senate lost.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) talks with Here & Now's Robin Young about where the Republican leaders go from here.

This segment airs on September 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

