Here & Now
Support the news
Vermont Officials Look To Cut Down Number Of Suicides By Gun
Vermont Public Radio recently did an analysis of gun deaths in the state over a six-year period. It shows that the majority of deaths by firearm in Vermont are suicides.
Reporter Liam Elder-Connors (@lseconnors) looks at how public health officials there are trying to prevent them.
This segment aired on September 27, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news