'No Fuel, Zero Ability To Communicate,' Doctor In Puerto Rico Says

September 28, 2017
Rafael Robles-Ortiz kisses his mother Josefina Ortiz, who is staying at the Hermanitas de los Ancianos Desamparados facility, which cares for the elderly, as they deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, on Sept. 26, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Rafael Robles-Ortiz kisses his mother Josefina Ortiz, who is staying at the Hermanitas de los Ancianos Desamparados facility, which cares for the elderly, as they deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, on Sept. 26, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Dr. Robert Fuller is on a medical mission to Puerto Rico, to help hospitals on the hurricane-ravaged island get back into full-scale operation.

Fuller tells Here & Now's Robin Young that he "completely agrees" with Puerto Rican counterparts that hundreds of elderly and sick people could die if fuel doesn't reach hospitals and cellphone service isn't up and running soon.

This segment airs on September 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

