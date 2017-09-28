Here & Now
'No Fuel, Zero Ability To Communicate,' Doctor In Puerto Rico Says
Dr. Robert Fuller is on a medical mission to Puerto Rico, to help hospitals on the hurricane-ravaged island get back into full-scale operation.
Fuller tells Here & Now's Robin Young that he "completely agrees" with Puerto Rican counterparts that hundreds of elderly and sick people could die if fuel doesn't reach hospitals and cellphone service isn't up and running soon.
This segment airs on September 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
