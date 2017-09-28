The Long History Of Sports, Politics And Race In America

President Trump has refused to back down from his criticism of NFL players who kneel during the national anthem. Since sparking the feud, he's claimed that kneeling is disgraceful and framed the issue as one of patriotism — not, as some see it, as one of freedom of speech.

Sports, politics and race have a long history together in America. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson takes a look back with historians Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers) and Brian Balogh (@historyfellow), co-hosts of the podcast BackStory, which is produced at the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities.