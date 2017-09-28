Here & Now
Support the news
Irma Deals Florida's Citrus Industry A Crushing Blow
Florida's agriculture industry was already struggling, with imported produce crowding out domestic crops and the iconic citrus industry ravaged by disease. Then came Hurricane Irma.
NPR's Frank Morris (@FrankNewsman) reports on damage Irma dealt to the heart of South Florida's farming region.
This segment airs on September 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news