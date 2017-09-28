Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Could The U.S. Shoot Down North Korea's Missiles?

September 28, 2017
People watch a TV screen showing a local news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. (Ahn Young-joon/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Whether or not the U.S. could shoot down North Korea's missiles is a key question as Kim Jong Un and President Trump ramp up their threats of war. North Korea has launched more than a dozen missiles in tests this year, two over Japan.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with missile defense analyst Ian Williams (@ianwilliams1383), associate director of the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

This segment airs on September 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

