Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Houston Looks To Cut Down On 'Close Calls' For Cyclists And Pedestrians

September 29, 2017
  • Gail Delaughter, Houston Public Media
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A young boy rides his bicycle along Houston's Buffalo Bayou as it snakes its way into downtown below a highway overpass, Friday, April 18, 2014. (Pat Sullivan/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A young boy rides his bicycle along Houston's Buffalo Bayou as it snakes its way into downtown below a highway overpass, Friday, April 18, 2014. (Pat Sullivan/AP)

As Houston rebuilds after Hurricane Harvey, many residents are hoping for improvements, like making the city safer for bicyclists and pedestrians. Cycling and pedestrian fatalities have been climbing and so are "close calls" — the incidents where people are almost hit.

Researchers there are trying to figure out just how often those near-misses happen and why. Gail Delaughter (@Gail_HPM) from Houston Public Media reports.

This segment airs on September 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news