From Solitary Confinement To The Met Opera Stage: The Life Of Ryan Speedo Green

Ryan Speedo Green was 12 years old when he was sent to a juvenile detention facility for pulling a knife on his mother. His behavior got him put into solitary confinement. But after Green was released, with the help of a series of teachers, he turned his life around, and now he's an acclaimed opera singer.

Journalist Daniel Bergner (@bergnerdaniel) told Green's story in the book "Sing for Your Life," which is now out in paperback. Here & Now's Robin Young met up with Green (@RyanSpeedoGreen) at the Metropolitan Opera House last year to talk about his life and career.