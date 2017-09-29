Week In Politics: Trump Tax Plan, NFL Protests, Puerto Rico Response

Last night NFL players stood with linked arms during the playing of the national anthem, after President Trump said last Friday that they should be fired for taking a knee in protest. And this morning the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, pushed back against the acting Homeland Security secretary's assertion that the Puerto Rico hurricane response was a "good news story."

Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson talk with Bloomberg News White House correspondent Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) and NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) about the week in politics.