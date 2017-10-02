Here & Now
Catalans Say They Won Right To Independence
After an election day that saw riot police hitting and kicking people to stop them from voting, the leaders of Catalonia say they have won the right to independence from Spain. The Spanish government called it a mockery of democracy.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from BBC correspondent Gavin Lee (@GavinLeeBBC) in Barcelona.
This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.
