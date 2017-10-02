Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Catalans Say They Won Right To Independence

October 02, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

After an election day that saw riot police hitting and kicking people to stop them from voting, the leaders of Catalonia say they have won the right to independence from Spain. The Spanish government called it a mockery of democracy.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from BBC correspondent Gavin Lee (@GavinLeeBBC) in Barcelona.

This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news