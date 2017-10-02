Here & Now
'It Was Just Complete Madness': Photographer Describes Witnessing Las Vegas Mass Shooting
Dennis Guerrero, a photographer from Montebello, California, had just finished taking pictures of the Route 91 Harvest Festival for a Palm Springs, California, radio station when he heard gunfire.
Guerrero joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to describe what he saw.
This segment aired on October 2, 2017.
