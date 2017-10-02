Here & Now
How Hospitals Deal With Mass Shootings
Las Vegas is in the midst of a medical crisis. After Sunday night's deadly shooting, the city's hospitals are dealing with hundreds of casualties.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Eric Alberts, emergency preparedness manager for Orlando Health, about how he dealt with the situation after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
This segment aired on October 2, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
