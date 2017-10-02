Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

How Hospitals Deal With Mass Shootings

October 02, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A woman sits on a curb at the scene of the Sunday night shooting along the Las Vegas Strip on Monday morning. (John Locher/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A woman sits on a curb at the scene of the Sunday night shooting along the Las Vegas Strip on Monday morning. (John Locher/AP)

Las Vegas is in the midst of a medical crisis. After Sunday night's deadly shooting, the city's hospitals are dealing with hundreds of casualties.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Eric Alberts, emergency preparedness manager for Orlando Health, about how he dealt with the situation after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

This segment aired on October 2, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news