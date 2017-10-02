Here & Now
Research On Biological Clocks Wins Nobel Prize In Medicine
Three researchers whose work illuminates the biological rhythm of living cells have won this year's Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young won "for their discoveries of molecular mechanisms controlling the circadian rhythm."
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with David Clapham, professor of neurobiology and pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, about the award-winning research.
This segment airs on October 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
