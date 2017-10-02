Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Supreme Court Returns For New Term

October 02, 2017
The sun begins to rise behind the U.S. Supreme Court, on Oct. 2, 2017, in Washington, D.C. This session the high court will hear several cases including Wisconsin redistricting and the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The Supreme Court began its new term Monday, hearing oral arguments. This year will see cases on gerrymandering, gay rights, cellphone search and seizure and more. Also, analysts are watching to see what may become of President Trump's travel ban after it was revised last month.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) about what to expect.

This segment airs on October 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

