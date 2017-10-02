Here & Now
Supreme Court Returns For New Term
The Supreme Court began its new term Monday, hearing oral arguments. This year will see cases on gerrymandering, gay rights, cellphone search and seizure and more. Also, analysts are watching to see what may become of President Trump's travel ban after it was revised last month.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) about what to expect.
This segment airs on October 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
