Trump Responds To Las Vegas Shooting, San Juan Mayor

October 02, 2017
President Donald Trump makes a statement about the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Monday at the White House. (Evan Vucci/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Donald Trump makes a statement about the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Monday at the White House. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump is reacting to the mass shooting in Las Vegas today. Over the weekend he lashed out at the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, who criticized the government's efforts to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Trump also said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is wasting his time by reaching out to North Korea.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest in politics from NPR's Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott).

This segment airs on October 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

