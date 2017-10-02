Here & Now
Support the news
Trump Responds To Las Vegas Shooting, San Juan Mayor
President Trump is reacting to the mass shooting in Las Vegas today. Over the weekend he lashed out at the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, who criticized the government's efforts to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Trump also said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is wasting his time by reaching out to North Korea.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest in politics from NPR's Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott).
This segment airs on October 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
- More Than 50 People Are Dead After A Mass Shooting On Las Vegas Strip
- Trump Says Tillerson Is 'Wasting His Time' On Talks With North Korea
- 'We Cannot Be Distracted' From 'Saving Lives,' San Juan Mayor Says
- Venue Security Specialist Describes 'New Level Of Horror' After Las Vegas
- President Trump Set To Visit Puerto Rico Amid Unfolding Crisis
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news