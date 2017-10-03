Here & Now
Why James Baldwin's 'A Talk To Teachers' Remains Relevant 54 Years Later
Fifty-four years ago, American writer and social critic James Baldwin delivered a speech to educators about how to speak with their students during difficult times. Many of the issues from that speech are still relevant today.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with writer and teacher Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) about drawing inspiration from Baldwin's words.
This segment airs on October 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
