In Rural California, A Man And His Truck Help Feed The Hungry

October 03, 2017
  • Lisa Morehouse
Jeff England delivers food to Trinity County California’s hungriest and most isolated residents. (Lisa Morehouse/KQED)MoreCloseclosemore
Trinity County in Northern California is one of the state's most food insecure regions, meaning many people there don't know where their next meal is coming from.

Reporter Lisa Morehouse (@cafoodways) accompanied the county's food bank director on his 10-hour food delivery route in this isolated region.

This piece was produced in collaboration with the Food & Environment Reporting Network, a nonprofit, investigative news organization.

