President Trump Visits Puerto Rico For First Time After Hurricane Maria

October 03, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump make their way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland en route to Puerto Rico on Oct. 3, 2017. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump is in Puerto Rico Tuesday to survey the recovery effort, meeting with local officials and residents nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria.

The visit comes as the federal government faces criticism on the island for what is seen as a slow disaster response. Here & Now's Robin Young checks in on the latest with NPR's Merrit Kennedy (@merritk).

This segment airs on October 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

