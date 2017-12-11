Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Manhattan Subway Explosion Injures 4; Suspect In Custody04:27Download

Play
December 11, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Police and other first responders respond to a reported explosion at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Dec. 11, 2017 in New York. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Police and other first responders respond to a reported explosion at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Dec. 11, 2017 in New York. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images)

The morning commute in New York City was thrown into chaos today when an explosion went off inside a passageway connecting two busy subway stations. Police are calling it a terror attack and say a suspect is in custody. Three other people sustained minor injuries.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest on an explosion at New York's Port Authority subway station from NPR’s Joel Rose (@NPRJoel).

This segment aired on December 11, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news