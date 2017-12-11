Here & Now
The morning commute in New York City was thrown into chaos today when an explosion went off inside a passageway connecting two busy subway stations. Police are calling it a terror attack and say a suspect is in custody. Three other people sustained minor injuries.
Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest on an explosion at New York's Port Authority subway station from NPR’s Joel Rose (@NPRJoel).
This segment aired on December 11, 2017.
