Amid Alabama's Special Election, Meet Birmingham's New Mayor05:53Download

December 11, 2017 Updated Dec 11, 2017 2:43 PM
Randall Woodfin, mayor of Birmingham, Ala. (Jackson Mitchell/Here & Now)MoreCloseclosemore
Randall Woodfin was sworn in as mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, at the end of November. At 36, he's the youngest person to be elected mayor in more than a century.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Mayor Woodfin (@WoodfinForBham) about being a Democrat in a deeply Republican state and about Tuesday's special election.

This segment aired on December 11, 2017.

