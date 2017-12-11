Here & Now
Amid Alabama's Special Election, Meet Birmingham's New Mayor
Randall Woodfin was sworn in as mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, at the end of November. At 36, he's the youngest person to be elected mayor in more than a century.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Mayor Woodfin (@WoodfinForBham) about being a Democrat in a deeply Republican state and about Tuesday's special election.
This segment aired on December 11, 2017.
