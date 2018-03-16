Here & Now
Memphis Pumps Hundreds Of Gallons Of Sewage Into Mississippi River05:45Play
Memphis has been pumping sewage water into the Mississippi River temporarily over the last few days because of a pump failure at a wastewater treatment plant.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Commercial Appeal reporter Tom Charlier (@thomasrcharlier) about what caused the problem and when it might be resolved.
This segment aired on March 16, 2018.
