Memphis Pumps Hundreds Of Gallons Of Sewage Into Mississippi River05:45
March 16, 2018
In this July 13, 2012, photo, the Memphis Queen riverboat uses the deep center of the Mississippi River to go under the I-40 bridge while heading upriver, in Memphis, Tenn. (Nikki Boertman/AP)

Memphis has been pumping sewage water into the Mississippi River temporarily over the last few days because of a pump failure at a wastewater treatment plant.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Commercial Appeal reporter Tom Charlier (@thomasrcharlier) about what caused the problem and when it might be resolved.

This segment aired on March 16, 2018.

