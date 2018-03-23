Support the news

March 23, 2018
Amid the Cambridge Analytica data controversy, some Facebook users are now calling to #DeleteFacebook. Also, Amnesty International finds Twitter has become a toxic place for women, as many experience online abuse from trolls.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.

This segment aired on March 23, 2018.

