'Roseanne' Reboot Stirs Political Conversation In Trump Era09:52
March 30, 2018
In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman appear in a scene from the reboot of "Roseanne." (Adam Rose/ABC via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on the reboot of her show, "Roseanne." The revival addresses political issues, even as Barr herself has generated controversy for her sometimes extreme views.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) about how the new "Roseanne" contributes to the political conversation.

This segment aired on March 30, 2018.

