Arizona has become the first state in the country to pass a law that would allow frozen embryos to be given to the person who wants to develop them "to birth" after a couple separates or divorces.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Nita Farahany (@NitaFarahany), professor of law and philosophy at Duke University, to consider the legal and ethical implications.

“You don't usually hear about people who get divorced deciding to have a child together after they've gotten divorced,” she says. “And that's ultimately what this creates the possibility of is you could have incredibly contentious divorce disputes — people who are unable to really cooperate in any possible way — suddenly thrust into becoming parents together.”

Interview Highlights

On the ethical implications of this law

“It's an interesting and significant departure from past practices with respect to what happens to embryos after divorce. It used to be the case — and going back over 20 years now to the first case that dealt with this Davis v. Davis — it usually respected the wishes of the parent who did not want to become a parent with the other party. If one party objected, then the other party didn't get the embryos to bring them to term. Now ... it does just the opposite, and it makes a person who does not wish to be parent, become a genetic parent, and it creates a lot of emotional and financial ties to a child that a person may not have wanted to have with the party that they divorced with.”

On what happens to the embryos under this law

“So what the law was before was both parties would have to agree. Both people would have to say, ‘Yes, we want to use that embryo to have a child,’ whether it's together or giving it to one party or the other one — for the man perhaps a surrogate could bring it to term; for the woman she might choose to transfer it herself. And most clinics have contracts that you have to sign before creating the embryos that specify what happens in the situation of divorce. This law now trumps that.

“And this law trumps the contract that the two parties had, you know, developed before, which had specified how they wanted to deal with the embryos post-divorce. And you know, on the one hand there have been some cases that have done that. So women who created these embryos in their earlier reproductive years and are now of an age where they can no longer create eggs of their own that could be viable, in some of those cases, the women have been granted the right to use the embryos because it's their only chance to have a genetic child. But in most of the cases, the party that has not wanted to become a genetic parent or a parent — because it doesn't have to be their own genetic material — it has been their wishes that have trumped the other one following most of actually abortion law finding that the right to procreate or not procreate are both included within the constitutionally protected right to privacy that was recognized in Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.”