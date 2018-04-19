Here & Now
Colorado Town Cracks Down On Long-Term Motel Stays Among Low-Income People05:17Play
Agencies helping low-income people who need a place to stay often rely on motels to keep them off the streets and out of shelters. But some communities say long-term motel stays rob them of tax dollars and create pockets of crime and poverty.
As Colorado Public Radio's Michael E Sakas (@_msakas) reports, one small town in Colorado has taken steps to stop the practice.
This segment aired on April 19, 2018.
