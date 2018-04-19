Colorado Town Cracks Down On Long-Term Motel Stays Among Low-Income People05:17
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 19, 2018
  • Michael E Sakas, Colorado Public Radio
TwitterfacebookEmail

Agencies helping low-income people who need a place to stay often rely on motels to keep them off the streets and out of shelters. But some communities say long-term motel stays rob them of tax dollars and create pockets of crime and poverty.

As Colorado Public Radio's Michael E Sakas (@_msakas) reports, one small town in Colorado has taken steps to stop the practice.

This segment aired on April 19, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news