Here & Now
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Novel 'Less' Explores A Hapless Writer's Midlife Crisis09:44Play
Andrew Sean Greer's novel "Less" won this year's Pulitzer Prize for fiction. It tells the story of Arthur Less, a middling novelist who, faced with his lover's impending marriage and his upcoming 50th birthday, embarks on a series of adventures that go comically awry.
Here & Now's Robin Young talked with Greer (@agreer) about the book last July.
This segment aired on April 19, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news