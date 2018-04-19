Pulitzer Prize-Winning Novel 'Less' Explores A Hapless Writer's Midlife Crisis09:44
April 19, 2018
"Less," by Andrew Sean Greer.
"Less," by Andrew Sean Greer. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Andrew Sean Greer's novel "Less" won this year's Pulitzer Prize for fiction. It tells the story of Arthur Less, a middling novelist who, faced with his lover's impending marriage and his upcoming 50th birthday, embarks on a series of adventures that go comically awry.

Here & Now's Robin Young talked with Greer (@agreer) about the book last July.

This segment aired on April 19, 2018.

