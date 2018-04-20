Meet America's Most-Produced Playwright04:06
April 20, 2018
  • Jeff Lunden
Lauren Gunderson at her home in San Francisco in 2016. (Ben Margot/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Every year, American Theatre magazine compiles a list of the most-produced playwrights in regional theaters across the U.S. And for the past two years, after William Shakespeare, that playwright is Lauren Gunderson.

Never heard of her? Chances are, a play by the 36-year-old San Francisco-based writer is being done at theater near you. Reporter Jeff Lunden (@jefflunden) offers this profile.

This segment aired on April 20, 2018.

