3-Day Symposium Explores What Prince Meant To Minneapolis, And The World
April 20, 2018
In this Jan. 29, 2018 photo, a painting of the late Prince is shown on a Minneapolis building. (Jeff Baenen/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this Jan. 29, 2018 photo, a painting of the late Prince is shown on a Minneapolis building. (Jeff Baenen/AP)

Prince's contributions to the world go far beyond his music, and his impact was the focus at a major symposium at the University of Minnesota called "Prince From Minneapolis." It attracted people from all over the world and explored Prince's unique relation to Minneapolis and Minnesota.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins learns more from one of its organizers, University of Minnesota assistant professor Elliott Powell (@ehphd).

This segment aired on April 20, 2018.

