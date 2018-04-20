Here & Now
Prince's contributions to the world go far beyond his music, and his impact was the focus at a major symposium at the University of Minnesota called "Prince From Minneapolis." It attracted people from all over the world and explored Prince's unique relation to Minneapolis and Minnesota.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins learns more from one of its organizers, University of Minnesota assistant professor Elliott Powell (@ehphd).
This segment aired on April 20, 2018.
