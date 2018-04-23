Black Law Enforcement Organization Wants Implicit Bias Training 'Mandated' For Police05:15
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 23, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Black Lives Matter protesters stage a demonstration in front of the offices of Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert on April 4, 2018 in Sacramento, Calif., in the wake of the police shooting of Stephon Clark. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Black Lives Matter protesters stage a demonstration in front of the offices of Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert on April 4, 2018 in Sacramento, Calif., in the wake of the police shooting of Stephon Clark. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

There's ongoing distrust, anger and fear between communities of color and police, following a series of police shootings of unarmed black men. The shootings have sparked street protests, lawsuits, soul-searching and calls for change.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Clarence Cox (@Cox_Chief), president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement, about how its members are responding.

This segment aired on April 23, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news