Black Law Enforcement Organization Wants Implicit Bias Training 'Mandated' For Police05:15Play
There's ongoing distrust, anger and fear between communities of color and police, following a series of police shootings of unarmed black men. The shootings have sparked street protests, lawsuits, soul-searching and calls for change.
Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Clarence Cox (@Cox_Chief), president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement, about how its members are responding.
This segment aired on April 23, 2018.
