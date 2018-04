Political strategists Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) and Paris Dennard (@PARISDENNARD) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) to discuss French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Washington this week, and his difference of opinion with President Trump on the Iran nuclear deal.

Also, they discuss mounting questions in Congress amid allegations against White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, President Trump's pick to be Veterans Affairs director.