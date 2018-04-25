Stocks fell after the opening bell Wednesday morning, after a volatile day on Tuesday — the Dow closed down over 400 points, or about 1.7 percent, after the rate on U.S. government bonds topped 3 percent for the first time in four years.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with CNN's Maggie Lake (@maggielake) about what's happening with the markets and why a rising yield on Treasury bonds would cause concern for investors.