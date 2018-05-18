Here & Now
Oak Ridge Boys Go Retro On New Album09:53Play
The Oak Ridge Boys have been making country music with a bit of pop and rock flavor for decades. But their new album, "17th Avenue Revival," features gospel with a bit of '50s flair.
Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) members William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban join Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the album and the group's tour.
Listen To Songs From The Album
This segment aired on May 18, 2018.
