One of the largest health insurers in the nation, Anthem, is getting more pushback from doctors for resisting paying for what it sees as avoidable visits to the emergency room.
Here & Now's Robin Young learns more about how this impacts patients with Paul Kivela (@drkivela), president of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
This segment aired on May 22, 2018.
