The allegations earlier this year that the now-defunct data firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gathered information on 87 million Facebook users set off a firestorm. But another powerful data company has largely escaped public scrutiny.

Palantir, founded in 2004 by libertarian billionaire Peter Thiel, got its start aggregating massive amounts of information for the CIA's efforts in the war on terror. Today, it works with clients in both the public and private sector, and its capabilities are growing.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Peter Waldman, who recently wrote about Palantir for Bloomberg News.