May 24, 2018
President Trump stands with retired Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt K. Slabinski during a ceremony to award him the Medal of Honor in the East Room of the White House. (Susan Walsh/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump stands with retired Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt K. Slabinski during a ceremony to award him the Medal of Honor in the East Room of the White House. (Susan Walsh/AP)

A retired Navy SEAL receives the Medal of Honor at the White House on Thursday. But the award for retired Master Chief Petty Officer Britt Slabinski is renewing a debate in the special operations community over what happened on a snowy mountainside in Afghanistan in 2002.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Sean Naylor (@SeanDNaylor), a national security correspondent for Yahoo News and author of "Not a Good Day to Die: The Untold Story of Operation Anaconda."

This segment aired on May 24, 2018.

