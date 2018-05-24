Here & Now
President Trump Cancels June 12 Summit With Kim Jong Un
President Trump sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying that he feels it would be "inappropriate" to hold the summit between the two leaders that had been set for June 12 in Singapore, due to "tremendous anger and open hostility" by North Korea.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti gets the latest from NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe).
This segment aired on May 24, 2018.
